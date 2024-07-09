Ariana Grande is giving brother Frankie Grande her full support as he recovers from a nose job.

Frankie, 41, posted an Instagram selfie of his bandaged nose and bruised eyes, post-surgery, on Saturday, July 6, adding the caption, “New nose. Who dis?” Shortly after, Ariana, 31, showed up in the comments. “Perfect in all ways, always,” she wrote.

On Monday, July 8, Frankie gave his 2 million followers an update on his recovery, which seems to have taken a turn for the better.

“Took my new nose out to see New York. She loved The Wiz,” the theater veteran and Big Brother contestant wrote, posting a photo carousel of his outing, during which he sported a beige bandage atop his nose. The lineup included a snap of himself and husband Hale Grande riding the subway as well as shots with his mother, Joan Grande, and actress Deborah Cox after attending a performance of The Wiz on Broadway.

Related: ‘Wicked’: Everything to Know About the Ariana Grande's Massive Musical Film After nearly 10 years of development, the long-awaited film adaptation of Broadway’s Wicked is finally on the way. The film version of the musical, a theatrical staple since its 2004 Broadway debut, has been in development since 2012. Wicked, based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of […]

“New nose got a better life than me already,” one Instagram follower joked, while another commented, “I love the transparency and how surgery isn’t shamed anymore. Do what makes you feel good boo!!”

Earlier this summer, Frankie celebrated seven years of sobriety and exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about his journey.

“I definitely wouldn’t have the relationship that I have with my family right now if I wasn’t sober. I wouldn’t have the career that I have right now if I wasn’t sober. I wouldn’t be on the board of GLAAD,” he said. “I wouldn’t be inspiring other people to live their truth out loud and proud. I would be dead, so I’m very grateful and very happy.”

Frankie previously said that his “rock bottom” moment came after the May 2017 bombing of Ariana’s concert in Manchester, England, which killed 22 people. The tragedy drove him deeper into his addiction and further away from his family. Speaking with Us, he said that it was Ariana who pushed him to seek treatment for his addictions.

Related: Stars Who've Gotten Sober Several of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been candid about their sobriety journeys over the years. Kelly Osbourne, who previously talked about being sober for six years, revealed in April 2021 that she had suffered a relapse and was working on next steps. “Not proud of it. But I am back on track,” she wrote via […]

“My sister was the first person that I told that I needed help, and she was the one that got me into treatment,” Frankie said of the pop star. “She’s been my best friend through it all. Of course, my mother has given me nothing but unwavering support.”

As for Ariana, she is set to play Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of Wicked. Frankie revealed to Us that he had seen footage of the film, and he promised that it would be well worth the wait.

“During filming, I got to go to set,” he said. “I was at a marketing event and I saw 14 minutes of the film, which is crazy. No CGI, no color correction, no nothing — and it was the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” Frankie added that the Wicked scenes he saw left him “weeping,” saying, “It’s gonna be the best thing ever.”