Ariel Winter Graduates High School in a Fitted Nude Minidress

Hats off to the class of 2016! Ariel Winter graduated from high school on Monday, June 13, in Los Angeles, wearing a sizzling ensemble.

The Modern Family actress, 18, worked a body-conscious nude minidress with a thigh-high slit at the ceremony, held at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. She accessorized with a Céline tote, nude pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin and, of course, her royal blue graduation robe, topped by her gold honors tassels.

The Sofia the First voice actress shared a snap of her cap, gown and diploma via Instagram and captioned it, "It's actually done … I GRADUATED😮"

But she wasn't the only high school senior in Hollywood celebrating the milestone! Elle Fanning also graduated from the Campbell Hall School in North Hollywood. While her dress was hidden beneath her graduation gown, her bow-topped pink sandals were on full display.

It's actually done…I GRADUATED? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 13, 2016 at 9:25pm PDT

The Neon Demon actress, 18, was joined by her older sister, actress Dakota Fanning, who was all smiles at the event. While Fanning has yet to reveal whether or not she'll be attending college in the fall, Winter announced that she'll be going to UCLA, which will allow her to take classes while continuing on Modern Family.

"It's an AMAZING DAY! I'm going to UCLA," Winter shared in April. "thank you to everyone who has been there for me on this journey! #bruinsbaby"

