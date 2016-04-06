Ariel Winter Rocks Cheeky Gold-Chain Bikini in the Bahamas

TV family vacation at @atlantisresort A post shared by Nolan Gould (@nolangouldofficial) on Apr 5, 2016 at 1:39pm PDT

Cheeky! Ariel Winter vacationed with friends in the Bahamas on Tuesday, April 5, in a white hot bikini.

Winter, 18, struck poses on the sand in a half-cheek Beach Bunny "Skimpy Bottom" ($135, beachbunnyswimwear.com), held together with multiple gold chains, and a Ball & Chain triangle halter top ($115, beachbunnyswimwear.com) as she smiled for pics with friends and her boyfriend, Laurent Gaudette.

Also in her crew at the Atlantis resort was her Modern Family costar Nolan Gould, who donned blue patterned swim trunks and posted a pic of the two on Instagram.

"TV family vacation at @atlantisresort," he wrote of the sunny snap.

The swimsuit showed off Winter's new hip tattoo, which says, as she revealed on Twitter, "Love Risks Everything And Asks For Nothing" in Greek.

What do you think of Ariel's white and gold suit?

