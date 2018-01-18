Elle Woods would certainly not object to this red carpet style! Ava Phillippe inspired double takes on Tuesday, January 16, when she attended the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 collection launch event in L.A. wearing an outfit that called to mind her mom Reese Witherspoon’s iconic Legally Blonde character.

Wearing a hot pink sweetheart-neck blouse with peplum sleeves, the 18-year-old beauty paid homage to the fictional character’s love of all things pink. After all, who can forget that fabulous magenta leather pencil skirt and motorcycle jacket Woods arrived to her first day of Harvard in or the pink scented paper she submitted her resume to Professor Callahan on?

Phillippe added some edge to her festive top with slouchy light-wash jeans, black pumps, and a cute glittery handbag that we could totally picture Woods’ toting around campus. She kept her makeup color-coordinated — sporting a raspberry pout and pretty rose blush — and her blonde locks flowing with a bouncy blowout.

At this point, we all know Phillippe (her dad is actor Ryan Phillippe) is a dead ringer for her mom, and, Elle Woods comparisons aside, this look also happens to be reminiscent of one of Witherspoon’s most iconic red carpet moments: the 2014 Met Gala.

Witherspoon stunned in a floor-length column gown at the annual fashion fête that was, ironically, also designed by Stella McCartney. Her bombshell waves and Fred Leighton jewels only added to the Old Hollywood glamour.

No word yet on whether Witherspoon plans to pass on her “bend and snap” knowledge when the teen reaches adulthood.

