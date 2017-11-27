How does one make their debut to society? If you’re Ava Phillippe, it’s with custom Payal Mehta Jewels. The 18-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe made her formal debut to society this past weekend at Le Bal des Debutantes 2017 in Paris, with bespoke baubles courtesy of famed jewelry designer Payal Mehta.

Mehta worked with Phillippe over the last year leading up to the event, finding out her likes, history, passions and personal style to create couture pieces for the momentous occasion.

The result? A unique ring with both a bird and floral motif. Mehta explained that the ring’s design was inspired by Phillippe’s name. “The name Ava is derived from the Latin word for bird, so she closely identifies with the symbol — it’s also a symbol for freedom and serenity.” explained Mehta. But the soaring bird wasn’t the only part of the gorgeous sparkler — there was also the floral element. The beautiful bauble was complete with a lotus flower made of pink sapphires (one of Phillippe’s favorite stones) and the ring itself had a rose gold band (another Phillippe fave). Mehta explained their choice of the Lotus because it is a unique flower that “brings exceptional beauty” wherever it grows.

The designer and debutante also decided on the perfect accompaniment to her Giambattista Valli high-neck, long-sleeved rose gold gown: rare brown diamond drop earrings. In the words of Mehta, the sparklers had clean and simple lines, but were modern, “capturing the aesthetic of royalty for the modern age.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!