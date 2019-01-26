Ayesha Curry Gets Real With a New Unretouched Campaign

Ayesha Curry is pushing authenticity. Sure, she posts some drop-dead gorgeous fashion shots but the mother-of-three also shares tons of genuine moments with her family from nap sessions to nighttime sing-alongs on her social media channels, and that’s intentional.

Being true to herself in every shape and form is important to the cookbook author. “I tend to feel more confident at the end of the day when I put myself out there,” she told Us when we caught up with her on January 24 in honor of the CVS’ Beauty Mark Initiative announcement.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Tells Us Her Skin Care Secrets to Looking Ageless at 41

But that doesn’t mean shooting the new unfiltered CoverGirl campaign was easy. “I was so scared,” she said. “I was a new mom so I pumping and nursing, then there was that fear of the baby weight being on.” She said she also can fall victim to hyperpigmentation and acne, adding another level of fear to her insecurities.

But when she put on “her face,” she felt ready to go. “I loved that I could use makeup as a tool to get myself to a point where I liked the way it looked,” she said. “I felt confident and didn’t have to retouch the pictures.”

The results are absolutely stunning.

For those times when she does need an extra boost of confidence she swipes on a bold lip. Her current favorite? CoverGirl’s Melting Pout Matte Liquid Lipstick in Seismic. “I wear it when I’m feeling sassy,” she said. “I love how unique it makes me feel.”

This need to keep things real comes from her mom who Curry said has always been confident in her own skin. “She’s never changed a thing about herself and I love that about my mom.” Now she’s hoping to teach that same philosophy to her children. “I want them to know they’re beautiful as they are and to use [makeup] as a tool to enhance that beauty not to alter it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!