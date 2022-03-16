Cute and comfortable! From rocking a baby bump to being on diaper duty, Bachelor Nation’s Lauren Bushnell Lane wanted clothes that would be chic, versatile and comfortable, which is why she teamed up with Kohl’s to launch her spring collection, Sonoma Goods For Life® x Lauren Lane.

“Everything is incredibly easy to wear,” the former reality star, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly of the line, which launches on Monday, March 21. “I feel like last spring and summer, especially having a baby bump, I lived in flowy dresses. Even though I don’t have a bump this year, I plan on doing the exact same thing because they’re incredibly comfortable.”

The fashion line, which ranges from sizes XS to 2XL and cost between $36 and $74, was created with moms-on-the-go in mind, but there is “something for everyone.”

“I wanted things that are easy to wear and, especially as a mom, I don’t have a lot of time in the morning to get ready. I want one piece that I can throw on and feel beautiful, feminine and comfortable, more than anything,” the designer told Us. “Every item I feel really embodies that.”

The Oregon native revealed that everything — from her Denim Moto Jacket to her sleeveless tiered dresses — is machine washable and “feels good on your body.”

“Hopefully there truly will be something for everyone, whether you are expecting or not,” she explained to Us. “There’s just hopefully something for all ages, all sizes, all walks of life.”

The season 20 Bachelor alum, who welcomed 9-month-old son Dutton with husband Chris Lane in June 2021, revealed that becoming a mom has inspired her new look, but she still wants to “feel like myself.”

“I want to feel beautiful. I want to feel comfortable in all of those things, but definitely being a mom, you just have less time to get ready in the morning,” she explained to Us. “You don’t put as much thought into yourself, at least not at this age that we’re at right now. I feel like [Dutton] gets all our attention. So, I need stuff that’s easy to wear, comfortable and that I can still move around in, and I feel like every piece in this collection checks all those boxes.”

Sonoma Goods For Life® x Lauren Lane is available at Kohl’s on Monday, March 21.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants