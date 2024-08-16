From cosmetic products to necessities, Nicole Eggert exclusively told Us Weekly everything she keeps in her Louis Vuitton purse — which she loves because “it goes with everything and it’s full of everything I need.”
One of her must-haves is the Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil, which she uses on a daily basis to fill in her hairs. “I also have a brow pencil with me at all times because my brows are still growing back in,” the actress told Us, noting she’s completed eight rounds of chemotherapy to treat her breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in December 2023. Soon, Eggert will undergo a mastectomy and breast reconstruction.
Another item Eggert doesn’t leave the house without is a copy of Karen Casey and Martha Vanceburg’s “A Promise of New Day.”
“You read one page a day,” the actress explained to Us. “It’s a quick pick-me-up.”
Keep scrolling to find out all the must-haves that Eggert carries in her purse:
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
Eggert never leaves home without a pack of collagen peptides to “sprinkle it in my coffee.”
“I’m working on my skin and my hair, which is starting to grow back,” she told Us.
A Rewards Card
Eggert makes sure to carry her rewards cards with her at all times. “My car gets so dirty, I do the whole shebang every time. I go for the early bird special — it’s $22.”
The Ordinary Glycolic Acid
Instead of using deodorant, Eggert told Us she uses glycolic acid as deodorant. “I haven’t used deodorant in years,” she said. “The longer you don’t use it, the easier it is to use natural.”
A Water Bottle
“I carry a ridiculously large water bottle,” Eggert quipped to Us. “One side is motivational and the other tells you how much you’ve drank.”
A Copy of ‘A Promise of New Day’ by Karen Casey and Martha Vanceburg
“You read one page a day,” the actress explained to Us. “It’s a quick pick-me-up.”
Deal of the DayLisa Rinna Said This $15 Hyaluronic Acid Serum is ‘Lovely!’ View Deal
Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil
“I also have a brow pencil with me at all times because my brows are still growing back in.”
Sunglasses
“I keep [prescription] sunglasses with me because I’m blind!” Eggert joked. “I’m addicted to Jins. They make my glasses in 30 minutes.”
Perfectly Scentsable China Rain Perfume
Eggert has been using the China Rain perfume since she was 16 years old. “I use ADE cream and have China Rain Perfume Oil put into it,” she spilled.