Happy ending! Bebe Rexha posted an Instagram video on January 21, expressing her frustration with designers who refused to dress her for the Grammys on February 10 because they deemed her size 6/8 frame “too big.” But her luck is changing. Since the video went viral a flood of designers have stepped up and offered to dress the Best New Artist nominee.

True to the empowered woman we’ve come to know from lyrics like “solo ride until I die ’cause I got me for life,” in the video she turned her bad news into a body positive message. “You’re saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and that they cannot wear your dresses,” she said in the video. “So all the people who said I’m thick and I can’t wear your dress, f–k you, I don’t want to wear your f–king dresses.”

Many of her followers jumped on board to support her. This included several fashion designers who are now offering to dress the Grammy nominee.

“You are beautiful! Every woman of every size is beautiful,” wrote designer August Getty. “Just let me know when I should start sketching.”

Designer Tanya Taylor commented, “Bebe — we would LOVE to design something custom for you!! Can we discuss?? Xx”

“I’d love to make you a dress for the Grammys! I’m a size 8 too, and yes it is a beautiful size,” said designer Elizabeth Kennedy.

Christian Siriano, who is known for dressing celebs that other designers refuse to like Leslie Jones and Megan Mullally, also offered his support. After multiple fans tagged him in the video he responded with a tweet. “Thanks everyone for the love! We have dressed @BebeRexha a few times and would love to do it again,” wrote the former Project Runway contestant.

Now that she has so many options from designers who understand being bigger than runway size is beautiful, we can’t wait to see what the “I’m a Mess” singer decides to wear.

