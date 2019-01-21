Just when we thought Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s marriage couldn’t get any more perfect, she posts a video and proves Us wrong.

On Sunday, January 20, Chrissy Teigen posted two Instagram stories that showed John standing behind her, completely focused on his task at hand: untangling his wife’s hair. In the videos, she’s seen sitting back at times laughing and at others cringing in pain.

Sophie Turner Couldn’t Wash Her Hair While Shooting Certain Seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’

“John gonna kill u,” she wrote in post directed at her hairstylist that created the look, Glen Coco (we assume named after the Mean Girls character). The super-secure ‘do was a half-up French braid that Teigen wore with her hair in long waves to Chicago West’s first birthday party.

Now get ready to cue the awwwwwwws. In the video, John says, “this is very difficult,” which she returns with a sweet, “I love you,” that he reciprocates. Could they be any more adorable?

“SORRY @johnlegend for always having to take out my complicated hairstyles,” the hairstylist wrote in his own Instagram post that showed Teigen in a long leopard-print coat and oversized shades behind Luna, who’s carrying stuffed animals and sporting a pair of Mini Mouse ears.

In the second video, the All of Me singer brings in reinforcements in the form of spray from family friend Jen Atkin’s hair product line, Ouai. He mists her hair and goes back in right before she calls out, “ow!”

This cute post-party hair dilemma is so relatable, if only we all had a John Legend-like husband to help in these moments of need. And if he wanted to serenade us while he did it, that would be OK with Us.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!