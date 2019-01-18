Sophie Turner’s hair is full of secrets. Well, at least it was when shooting Game of Thrones.

In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that while filming certain seasons of the hit HBO show she had to skip shampoo sessions. “Well, for the first few seasons I was allowed to wash my hair because I was an aristocratic young girl,” she told the publication. “Towards season five they started asking me to not wash my hair and it was really disgusting.”

Not only was it unappealing to live with grimy unwashed hair but she said it was also uncomfortable, claiming that her head would get itchy. “Also, we would have the snow machines going so we would have little snow paper particles that would get stuck in the grease. It was disgusting.”

But don’t worry! The Sansa Stark actress is no longer a slave to the show’s no-‘poo policy. She said that when filming the most recent season she wore a wig, which allowed her to wash her hair whenever she wants.

As dry shampoo-aholics, we never thought we’d be so grateful for the ability to wash our hair whenever we want.

She isn’t the only one who had to deal with dirty strands. It’s been rumored that a lot of the men on the show, including Kit Harrington, were contractually obligated to keep their hair unwashed while shooting. For Harrington this must have been difficult considering Turner also revealed he has the best locks of the cast. “He probably takes the most care of his hair out of like everyone on the show I know,” she joked in the interview. “He’s obsessed. Before red carpets you would always see him scrunching the ends of his curls to make sure they’re perfect. We all take the piss out on him for that.”

After having to keep it dirty for months, we don’t blame him.

