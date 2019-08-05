



Big news! Bebe Rexha just teamed up with Bebe (no relation, we promise) to debut a major fashion campaign cleverly named “Bebe Loves Bebe.” We have exciting, exclusive pics of the singer from her photoshoot! Rexha’s glam squad was made up of big names Mario Dedivanovic for makeup and Ursula Stephen for hair.

The campaign is all about loving and accepting yourself and feeling incredible in your skin, which proves that this campaign name is seriously genius. The singer will appear in the brand’s fall 2019 campaign on social media, advertisements and in Vogue’s September issue.

When Rexha was nominated for a Grammy earlier in the year, the singer was stunned to find out that some designers wouldn’t dress her because they considered her “too big.” Rexha then shared a video on Instagram on January 21 calling out those designers who wouldn’t dress her and thus sending an important message to the fashion community — and world! The singer encouraged her followers to love themselves and their bodies, no matter what anyone says. This difficult, yet empowering experience inspired Rexha’s collab with the fashion brand, as well as the campaign hashtag, #LoveYourself.

“It’s incredible to be part of this Bebe campaign, it’s not only about me loving the brand, but more importantly, about me loving myself!” Rexha said in a statement. “I hope to inspire and empower women all over the world with this message of self-love, I believe it is super important,” she continued. “I grew up wearing Bebe, it was the coolest piece of fashion you could have, so to be able to mix fashion and my music is so fun,” Rexha added.

And there was a special guest featured in campaign photoshoot! While on set in NYC, Rexha’s pup, Bear, snuck his way behind the camera. Thankfully, he isn’t new to this: Bear is an Instagram influencer with 80.8k Instagram followers — yep, you read that right!

Stay tuned to Rexha and Bebe’s social channels for more information about the exciting campaign!

