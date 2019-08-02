



Consider yourself a sucker for the Jonas Brothers’ good looks? Well, you have one brand to thank for their perfectly styled locks.

As the JoBros embark on their Happiness Begins tour, their longtime groomer Marissa Machado has her hands full — quite literally. She’s been doing Nick, Joe and Kevin’s hair for years and shared with Us that the trio has been loving haircare products from V76 by stylist Vaughn Acord. They rely on ‘em so much that Machado packed them in her cross-country styling kit for their big revival tour.

“I always give the guys pointers on how I use the product and how to achieve the desired look so they can recreate their favorites,” says Machado. “They all have their own unique style and preference for their hair and facial hair so are very hands-on when it comes to grooming.”

The one product they all can’t live without? V76 Beard Oil, which costs less than $20 is great for softening coarse beards and mustaches (bonus points: it smells delectable). “All the guys love a little scruff so I love using beard oil to keep their whiskers smooth.”

The youngest Jonas Brother — and arguably the bro with the best hair — swears by V76 Texture Clay, a medium-hold paste to create that perfectly undone look. “Nick’s hair is thick and curly and this product gives it definition, hold [and a] matte finish,” explains Machado.”

Joe Jonas wins the award for the longest hair in the group. To give it a natural, but controlled look, Marchado uses the brand’s Grooming Cream. “Joe likes to have natural movement, which is so fitting for his personality. Grooming Cream gives it just enough body and movement, while keeping it smooth and styled.” To loosen and soften his hair when it needs a little boost, the stylist will spritz in Tonic Hair & Scalp.

The oldest JoBro has short hair, so Machado applies a little V Rated Natural Wax for shine and natural style, but the main event is that aforementioned Beard Oil. “Kevin likes to clean up his facial hair, especially around the neck, so the translucent beard oil helps guide where he needs to shave, and also keeps his skin and facial hair moisturized.”

And now you have it! That’s what it takes for the JoBros to achieve their perfect locks. Now if only they’d divulge their daily skincare routine!

