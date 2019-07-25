



Fact: Styling your hair in the summer months can be a serious struggle. But before you chop it all off in pursuit of easier-to-style-locks, let us direct you to celebrity hairstylist and expert-braider Lacy Redway. She’s here to show us how to create a version of her iconic fishtail mermaid braid she created for Olivia Palermo. Check out the entire how-to in the video above!

Redway is undoubtedly a braid queen (just take a look at some of her recent celebrity styles on the ‘gram for proof). From box braids to fishtails, Redway has not only mastered every look out there, but she’s created her own, too. Take this summery mermaid braid hairstyle for example! To create it, Redway starts by using a dry shampoo foam to soak up any extra oil. This ensures that the braid will have some volume.

“The key to doing a fishtail braid is that you want to take small pieces of hair to bring into the braid as opposed to big chunks,” Redway says. The fishtail braid technique is to first divide your hair into two sections and then to take a small piece of hair on the left side and bring it over to the right. Then take a piece of hair from the outside of the right side and bring it back to the left side. Then repeat.

“The trick is that you need tension,” Redway explains. “As you weave in and out, keep tension in the sections you’re not braiding — that’s what makes it look intricate.”

Redway’s fishtail braid hairstyle is a tad more complicated than the standard technique. She creates three fishtail braids and directs them all towards just one side. To make them appear thicker, she gently pulls each of the braids outwards (a move also known as pancaking). Then, she weaves the three braids together with a hair elastic to create a perfectly imperfect side braid that’s straight out of your Pinterest feed.

Once you master the fishtail braid technique, you’ll be able to conquer this in no time. It helps that it’s the perfect look for just about any and every summer occasion — including if you happen to be a celeb on a red carpet … or just feel like one.

