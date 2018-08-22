It’s been a few years since Becca Tilley has been on reality TV, but the beauty who first caught the world’s attention on season 20 of The Bachelor, continues to be one of the realest gals ever — especially when it comes to her personal style. Take a quick scroll through her Instagram feed and you’ll be able to glean that this lady knows what works for her and she rocks it like no other.

Stylish caught up with Tilley at the What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction on Tuesday, August 21, to get the details on the former Bachelor contestant’s beauty essentials, her process on deciding what makeup look to go with and the item of clothing she’s most excited to wear this fall Read on!

Stylish: So this is an event all about fashion, what’s something that you can’t wait to wear this fall?

Becca Tilley: I mean … just like a jacket without sweating to death. Like a cute, long blazer. I feel like you can’t wear anything without feeling like you’re dying right now, which is dramatic. I know it’s a lot hotter in other places, but I’m just excited to wear cozy clothes. Even though we don’t really get that here ’til what? Like January? Have to travel for that.

Stylish: Your makeup looks amazing tonight too! Do you switch up your makeup looks for different seasons like summer and fall?

BT: So I normally stick with what I know looks good, but I had someone do my makeup for today. I didn’t do this, but if it’s someone I trust, I’m like, “I trust you, if you have a vision, let’s talk about it and do it’ because I’m typically like ‘I know what I like, I know what I want and I know what looks good.” But it’s fun to do something different. I always admire people who can just do something totally different every time you see them.

Stylish: I feel that though! What are some staple beauty products you always use?

BT: A BeautyBlender and Chapstick, which I know is basic, but it’s very important. Burt’s Bees Lip Balm is my go-to and it’s always with me. Oh, and I love a good bronzer and a good highlighter. That’s all you need.

