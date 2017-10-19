As a hard-working model, Bella Hadid is as sleep-deprived as the rest of us but you’d never know from looking at her. Luckily, she’s got a makeup tip to looking wide awake we can all steal.

Her secret to radiant skin and no dark circles when she’s exhausted or battling jet lag? It takes more than just a good concealer, Hadid revealed. “Of course my Dior concealers,” she told W magazine of her remedy. “But also a lot of contour and illuminizers. There’s a Flash Iluminizer that’s amazing to put around your eyes and under your chin. It brings brightness to your face and I basically just slather my face in it.”

Another Stylish-approved trick the 21-year-old model used to wake up her complexion at the event? A bright red lip, which is basically like a cup of coffee for your face. “When I found Dior Rouge 999, it’s my number one of all time,” the Dior spokesmodel confessed. “I’m obsessed with it and it makes me feel like I’m owning red lips.” We spotted this color on the model just yesterday and we can see why: a pop of color will instantly draw people’s attention away from your dark circles and dull skin.

Perhaps all of Hadid’s jet setting travels are making her miss her BFFs like Kendall Jenner. The model shared an adorable #TBT campaign video they both shot for Ochirly, where Jenner plays photographer as Hadid models, on her Instagram today. Here’s hoping we get to see the stylish supermodel pals reunite soon in real life!

