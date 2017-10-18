Rouge Dior 999 making an appearance this morning A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

We’re entering red lip season and there’s no shortage of inspiration. While a classic crimson pout can instantly take your look into fancy territory, you could also rock a bright red lippie the cool-girl way — meaning with sexy bedhead-y hair — like Bella Hadid in Korea today.

The Dior spokesmodel posted an epic selfie to Instagram in which not only showed off her ability to give good face but also her oh-so-perfect-shade-of-red lipstick. Luckily for Us, the modeling wunderkind revealed the exact shade she was rocking in the post in her caption, which read: “Rouge Dior 999 making an appearance this morning.”

In contrast to her perfectly lined pillowy pout, the rest of Hadid’s look remained very much undone — the key to pulling off a red lip the Bella way. Instead of a perfectly coiffed mane you might expect to see with an expertly applied pout (courtesy of makeup artist Peter Phillips), she was rocking her hair tousled with her seemingly natural not-quite-wavy texture. We’re going to call it the “I woke up like this” ‘do.

Instead of a full-on Old Hollywood eye look, Phillips softly defined Hadid’s striking eyes with a wash of warm eyeshadow and defined her lashes with a touch of mascara. Nothing too heavy! Then a touch of rosey blush was added to Hadid’s cheeks to prevent her from being washed out. But, again, everything about the look except for the lipstick was pared down.

The best part? You could totally wear this during the day and then kick it up a notch like Blake Lively did last week by adding a flick of eyeliner for a little more impact and definition in your beauty look

If you’re looking to get into a red lip but don’t want to splurge on the Dior shade that Hadid is rocking, Stylish suggests NYX Professional Makeup Matte Lipstick in the shade Perfect Red for a true rouge under $10.

