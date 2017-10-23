Bella Hadid knows that when you’re having a great hair day, sometimes you’ll go to drastic measures to make it last. Case in point: Hadid hit up the Bvlgari NYC store opening on Friday, October 21, in a gorgeous Roberto Cavallari white gown and her brunette tresses styled by Jen Atkin in a slick half high ponytail, which has recently become a celeb favorite look again.

The next day, the 21-year-old departed her Tribeca apartment in more casual clothing for the heliport, but her half high ponytail was still perfectly in place, leading us to believe that she may have slept in her ponytail to preserve it. While that doesn’t sound super comfortable, using a silk pillowcase can help your strands stay smooth if you want to try this hack yourself.

And it wasn’t just her hair that looked effortlessly cool. Hadid was wearing a sheer tunic top by Paco Rabanne with no bra and carried a Dior tote for her helicopter trip, which she documented on Instagram. So where was she heading via chopper — to another star-studded soiree?

Turns out Hadid actually spent her weekend in the country with horses. Looks like this stylish equestrian knows a ponytail can work for the red carpet or for horseback riding!

