



Story time! 11 or 12 years ago, former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel and her fellow housewives visited a bra-fitting expert in NYC, specifically, a woman who lovingly goes by Linda “The Bra Lady.” The experience was so transformative that the Skinnygirl founder is insistent that everyone needs to find their perfect fit — and so she teamed up with a brand she wears to make it happen.

Celebrities Share Their Best Fashion Secrets on Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers Red Carpet

After visiting Linda oh-so-many-years-ago, Frankel specifically fell in love with Le Mystère lingerie. Since then, the Skinnydipping author said, “I’ve been very fascinated with the fact that none of us are wearing the right size bra. Until you get properly measured, you don’t know your right size bra which is why you’re pinching and spilling over.”

To educate the public in the most practical way, Frankel teamed up with the brand to host a special one-night event at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street on Tuesday, November 12. The stylish brunette arrived wearing a fabulous two-piece purple velour ensemble, ready to chat with fans and followers about all things bras, and, well, life.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

But, according to Frankel (we didn’t play show-and-tell) her bra underneath wasn’t as visually exciting as her special event outfit. “The one I’m wearing right now is not really padded, but it’s got a little substance to it.” said the star. “I don’t go overly lacy, overly demi — I just like a bra just that’s seamless.”

Besides finding your perfect fit — be it at Bloomingdale’s or the hotspot in your local mall — Frankel has some more rules you might want to follow when you decide to upgrade your lingerie collection. “90 percent of your bras should be seamless because I know we’re all so hopeful, but what percentage of the time are you really going to need that sexy lingerie bra?”

Celebs Are Making Bras the New Tops

She continued, “So for me, I’m 90 percent classic and seamless — but still elegant! — and then maybe 5 to 10 percent sexy bras that do usually just sit in my drawer waiting for their moment… like if it’s Valentine’s Day or someone’s anniversary [or] there’s a unicorn jumping through my living room. One of those.”

