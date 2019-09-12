



Glam alert! Last night, so many stars took to the red carpet at Us Weekly’s annual Most Stylish New Yorkers party for the love of fashion — and our stylish honorees! Flocking to the red carpet on September 11 were celebrities like Lil’ Kim, La La Anthony, Rachel Lindsay and AnnaLynne Mccord. In addition to blessing us with stellar fashion looks, they also gave us some of their best fashion secrets — check out the whole video above!

Mariah Carey Took Daughter Monroe Shopping at Target and People Are Loving It

The first question posed on the red carpet was “When do you feel best?” Unsurprisingly, the answers truly ran the gamut. Lil’ Kim said “a thong,” and Anthony wholeheartedly agreed, saying, “nothing. I like to be free.” House of Lies star Genevieve Angelson laughed into the mic, saying , “I feel best when I’m wearing money.” For the big event, she wore a dark red lip and a silver sequined dress that made her look like royalty.

And then things got even more fun! When asked which celebrity closet they’d raid, several fashion lovers called out one mega-famous style icon in particular, but you’ll need to give the video a watch to find out who! Hint: She’s a singer, actress and dancer.

Millie Bobby Brown Shared Her Nighttime Skin Care Routine on Instagram, But Fans Aren’t Thrilled

And, of course, there were fashion tips galore. “My style secret is to find a high-low mix,” said Chris Benz, head of women’s design at J.Crew. “I wore this tuxedo with a vintage T-shirt because it always looks great and you feel a little more comfortable than always so dressed up.” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga said, “I do think less is more. If I’m wearing a sparkly dress, I’ll slick my hair back and not do big hair. I always take one thing away.”

That’s not all! Watch the whole video to hear the best wardrobe malfunction stories, plus more from each and every celeb. Trust us, you don’t want to miss out on the stylish fun!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!