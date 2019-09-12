



UPDATE: Millie Bobby Brown apologized to her fans who were disappointed in her face wash tutorial. On September 12, 2019 on Instagram, she posted, “I’m still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better — I’m not an expert. I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that’s not what was conveyed. I understand, I appreciate all your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will, too! Ily guys!”



Last month, Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown revealed that she was launching her own makeup and skin care line called Florence by Mills, available at Ulta and on FlorenceByMills.com — and it’s flying off the shelves! To promote the pretty products even more, Brown posted a video of her nighttime skin care routine to the brand’s Instagram account earlier this week.

In the video tutorial, she started by spritzing on Zero Chill Face Mist and then used the Get That Grime Face Scrub to remove any leftover makeup. From there, she used Clean Magic Face Wash and then came her favorite part: moisturizing with Dreamy Dew Moisturizer. She finished with the Glow Yeah Lip Oil and closed out the video with an enthusiastic “voilà.”

But what confused fans about the skin care routine was that Brown kept her eye makeup on from start to finish. And on closer inspection, it appears as though very little product was actually applied to her face. The face mist was sprayed very far away from her skin and it’s unclear if the skin care products were actually used.

The video was taken off Instagram on Tuesday, but it remains on YouTube, where fans continue to leave comments expressing their puzzlement.

“I am confused, did you use the product?!” wrote one commenter on YouTube. “And do you use another product to remove your eyeliner?! I am in a state of utter confusion. No tea, no shade, just not sure if you actually washed your face?!!”

To be fair, this isn’t the brand’s first time posting makeup and skin care tutorials — in fact, it’s posted quite a few. Brown’s starred in several of them, all of which live on YouTube. She’s demonstrated how to use the One Swipe Glow Wipe on clean, makeup-free skin and walked us through her entire makeup routine, too!

Brown isn’t the first star to be called out for faking her skin care routine on camera — or been criticized for her skin care video. Kylie Jenner was also dragged by fans after not washing her face long enough while demonstrating how to use her new Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash last May.

