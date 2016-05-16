Bethenny Frankel Puts Teeny Waist on Display in Ultra Sexy Cutout Gown

Sizzling style! Bethenny Frankel put her slender figure on display in a sultry cutout gown at the launch of Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 14.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 45, rocked the black, strappy dress, which showed off her toned tummy and décolletage, along with silver jewelry and matching black pointed pumps.

Frankel completed her look with her brunette bob in tousled waves, parted on the side, and opted for a clean smoky eye with a pinky-nude lip and subtle blush.

Although she first split from estranged husband Jason Hoppy in December 2012, the Skinnygirl founder is just nearing the end of her divorce. "I feel like we're on the 18th hole. I think we're at the end of it. It's been three and a half years and I like to be good at things, so I figure if I'm gonna get divorced, I'm gonna have the longest and best and most expensive divorce. It's like a purse," she joked on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April. "It's a learning experience. I'm feeling better and stronger and I'm happy. I'm coming out the other side."

Despite ending things on a positive note, Frankel revealed she won't walk down another aisle. "I will not legally get married again," she told Cohen decisively. "My dating life was on fire. It's now as dry as a bone. As dry as a gray garden of petunias. But I'll get going again."

What do you think of Bethenny's sexy Vegas dress?

