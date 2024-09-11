Beyoncé’s “sacred” haircare routine is totally achievable.

Beyoncé, 43, shared a video of her wash day routine, using products from her haircare line, Cécred, via the brand’s official Instagram account on Monday, September 9. “Hey y’all, it’s my sacred Sunday wash day,” she said in a voice recording over the clip.

First, a hairstylist sectioned off her hair and applied the Céred Scalp Scrub to her roots. “I wanna make sure it gets in there really good,” Beyoncé said as the stylist massaged the product into her mane.

“I let it sit and enjoy that refreshing tingle then I rinse it out,” Beyoncé explained.

Next, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer split her hair into more sections and used the brand’s Hydrating Shampoo to ensure her hair won’t “matte or tangle.”

Beyoncé again rinsed her hair, reminding fans to make sure the product is fully out of their edges before moving on to the Hydrating Conditioner.

She then coated her locks in the conditioner from root to end and sat under a hair dryer to ensure it penetrated her locks — and got a manicure. After waiting for her hair to dry, the singer blew out her hair, slicked it back into a ponytail and braided her tresses before twirling it into a bun.

“Now it’s the finishing touches,” Beyoncé quipped as she threw on a black hoodie and sunglasses. “She’s squeaky clean!”

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has shared a haircare routine. In April, she posted a clip of her curls getting washed, gushing about how Céred has helped her blonde treated locks.

“Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred’s products,” Beyoncé explained at the time.

When she’s not showing off her natural coils, Beyoncé is known to slay with platinum blonde extensions, some of which cascade to her hips.