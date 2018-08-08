Forgoing her usual glam, Beyoncé covers the September 2018 issue of Vogue with a decidedly understated look. In the issue, she explains that she purposefully decided to keep her hair and makeup routine to a minimum because she wants men and men alike to “see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies.” That meant no mane-changing extensions or wigs, and, in the case of makeup, she used just a few glow-boosting products to let her natural beauty shine.

The Real Reason Beyonce Wears No Wigs, Little Makeup on ‘Vogue’s’ September 2018 Cover

Queen Bey’s go-to makeup artist Sir John was behind the simply radiant look that was meant to challenge people’s perception of traditional beauty. “Beyonce loves a no-makeup makeup look,” he said in a statement. “She’s all about being confident in your skin and owning your natural element. This look was all about redefining glamorous as a state of mind. We focused on enhancing her natural brows, skin and structure – and bringing out that inner glow. It’s a #boybeat.”

According to the makeup pro, the best way to keep the complexion dewy and lit-from-within is to apply foundation on “wet, moisturized skin,” so he began by prepping her face with the Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer. From there, it was all about the highlight!

Sir John first applied the multi-purpose Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in Fantasy (a shimmering rose gold) to the highpoints of the face for sun-kissed “sexiness.” To further highlight (no pun intended) Bey’s natural angles, he mixed the bronzey drops into a foundation that was slightly larger than her natural complexion to create a “glowy contour” that made her cheekbones pop.

As not to let all the radiance-inducing benefits be for naught, Sir John set the minimal makeup with the Marc Jacobs Beauty Finish-Line Perfecting Coconut Setting Powder, which doesn’t cake (thanks to a blend of five types of coconut and cocoa butter) and provides a soft focus matte finish. The result was a fresh, luminous face that proved it takes but a few products to create a truly statement-making look.

