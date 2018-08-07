Beyoncé is having a busy summer. In between traveling around the world for her On the Run II Tour with hubby Jay-Z, enjoying an ultra-glam European family vacation and dropping her historic September 2018 Vogue cover (she hand picked 23-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell for the honors, marking the first time an African American has shot a Vogue cover), Queen Bey found time to hop in the chair of her longtime hair colorist Rita Hazan for a bright new ‘do that is perfect for closing out summer.

If you recall, Bey slayed at Coachella in April with a mane of waist-grazing honey blonde curls. When she kicked off OTRII in June, the mom of three lightened things up with a more platinum hue. But, by the time she took the stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for two epic performances on Thursday, August 2, and Friday, August 3, she had paid the NYC-based Hazan a visit and upped the ante on her sunny locks.

In an interview with Vogue.com, Hazan shares that she was inspired to take Beyoncé even lighter after she returned from that fab vacay (did you see those pics from the yacht and pool?!) with a just-in-from-the-beach radiance. “She’d just come back from vacation and the more of a glow you have, the blonder you can go,” Hazan explains, likening it to those perfect “baby blonde” streaks little kids get after hours of playing outside.

With that said, Hazan had to be mindful of the bright lights Bey deals with on stage every night. Given the songstress’ skin tone, the colorist says she requires a “warm neutral” platinum shade with a bit of “darkness around the face” as not to wash her out (if you have a fairer undertone, try cooler, icier hues).

She also likes to “lighten random pieces and put some lowlights in strategic places, like around her hairline and scattered throughout her hair, so it’s not so solid.” The dimension ensures Beyoncé’s strands are in formation for the perfect hair flip EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. she whips it back and forth.

