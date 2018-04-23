If last weekend was all about gen-Z yellow, this weekend was all about millennial (hot) pink for Beyonce at Coachella. For round two of her highly anticipated performances at the annual Palm Springs music festival, Queen Bey kept her set list relatively the same but completely changed up her fashion looks. Once again collaborating with French fashion house Balmain, the singer debuted four more original costumes that had a similar feel to last week’s show but featured a brand new color palette — pink and silver.

In the lead up to last weekend’s history-making #Beychella set (she became the first black woman to ever headline the event), Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing told Vogue that Queen Bey wanted her costumes to have a “military style” with references to Mad Max and futuristic silhouettes. This weekend, that meant a silver Egyptian-inspired cape and headpiece, fuchsia sweatshirt and sequined jersey and sparkly leotard that coordinated with her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Jay-Z and Solange Knowles were also back for round two (Bey’s little sis rocked the coolest holographic fringe number), as was first-time guest J Balvin.

When it came to hair and makeup, Beyonce once again kept her look simple but glowing. Her cascade of sun-kissed curls was the handiwork of longtime colorist Rita Hazan, and celeb makeup artist Sir John was responsible for her luminously contoured complexion, shimmering bronze eye and glossy nude lip that allowed Queen Bey’s natural beauty to shine through.

While Bey could perform in a paper bag and still have Us excited, her show-stopping Coachella fashion brought an additional dose of drama to her historic performance. Keep scrolling to see the original Balmain sketches of each look from weekend two!