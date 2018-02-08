Bell bottoms for the boys are making a comeback thanks to an unlikely fashion hero: Bill Murray. The comedy icon has his own line of irreverent golf apparel (appropriate for the star of Caddyshack) called William Murray Golf, which he runs with his brothers. And now the brand is teaming up with Betabrand to bring back flared pants for men if they can get enough funding from you, the bell-bottom-loving public.

Here’s the scoop: Bill is 100% in favor of men ditching cuffed pants for something a little looser and retro (and of course, they have a quirky print, we’d expect no less from the Groundhog Day star). So the brand has teamed up with Betabrand, an R&D lab for testing new design ideas online. Company founder Chris Lindland explained the new venture in a statement via press release, “We’re thrilled to host a forum for this important national style discussion. Can Bill bring bell-bottoms back? We certainly hope so.”

Over the last month, Bill enthusiasts have voted on the style with which Bill would launch the collection — by wearing them to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament on Thursday, February 8. And the winner? A yellow floral printed trouser called “Lucy the Caboosie,” which is a tribute to the actor’s mother. If that doesn’t say, “I love you, Mom!” what does, we ask you?

Of course this is only a preview of what could be to come. Crowdfunding for the style redux will take place on Betabrand for the next 30 days. Now it’s up to the fans to decide whether bell bottoms for the boys, or Bill bottoms, if you will, will take off or remain in the ‘70s.

