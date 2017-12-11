Grab your tissues — Billie Lourd stepped out at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday, December 10, in L.A. in a stunning look that wasn’t just stylish, it was sentimental too. Sure, you could be swept away by her incredible Kirakira+ friendly Tom Ford gown, but it was her crown braid that had Us cueing the waterworks. The Star Wars actress was sporting a look reminiscent of the braided updo that her mother, Carrie Fisher, wore in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Fisher, who passed away in late 2016, was the OG Star Wars heroine, and while her absence has been deeply felt by fans, Lourd made sure that the Force was strong on Saturday.

Now, there were some differences between the original style donned by her mother on set and the stunning braid that the Scream Queens actress wore to the premiere. For example, while Fisher/Leia rocked a classic milkmaid braid that wrapped around her entire head while on the Rebel Base of Hoth, Lourd’s look was more of a braided bun. The similarity between the two: both are classic styles that could be worn on while kicking booty in space (or on Earth) or to a formal event. Talk about versatile.

Hairstylist Christian Wood also clearly took inspiration from Princess Leia’s braided bun that she wore at the end of the first Star Wars: A New Hope. The takeaway? Iconic hairstyles run in the family. Bonus: an updo like this can be worn to a holiday party all the way through your sweat sesh at the gym the next day to rid yourself of all those indulgence toxins. See? Princess Leia’s style lessons are just one part of her enormous legacy.

