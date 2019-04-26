Women’s History Month may have been in March, but May is shaping up to be all about #GirlPower, too. Birchbox (you know, the subscription service that delivers a curated selection of beauty products straight to your door every month) is partnering with Rebecca Minkoff’s Female Founder Collective (a network of women-led businesses that support and empower one another and aspiring entrepreneurs) to highlight boss-lady brands.

“We have to turn good intentions into action when it comes to supporting each other as women,” Birchbox co-founder and CEO Katia Beauchamp said in a statement. “When Rebecca asked us to join the FFC, we immediately got to work thinking about how we could help spread the word about their mission. Birchbox is rooted in empowering women to make informed purchasing decisions, so we’re proud to shine a light on female-owned businesses and give our subscribers another way to shop smarter.”

This May, the beauty retailer will be sampling 24 female-founded brands (think: Stila, amika, Lipstick Queen, etc.) in all of its subscription boxes. Members will receive at least one product from the list of two-dozen in their monthly assortment, but those looking for the full HBIC experience can opt-in to receive the special-edition “Stronger Together” box.

Featuring artwork by illustrator and pattern designer Leah Goren and emblazoned with the Female Founder Collective seal, the box will be exclusively filled with cult-favorite products (i.e. Benefit Cosmetics High Beam highlighter, a blush-sized Beautyblender, Moroccanoil Hair Treatment and more) from girl-boss brands.

“It’s incredible to see the mission of the Female Founder Collective take physical form in our collaboration with this Stronger Together Birchbox,” Minkoff said in a press release. “This collaboration came together organically when Katia joined the FFC and we started talking about how we could support and shine a light on female-founded businesses. By incorporating the FFC seal on each of the May boxes and showcasing an assortment of products from female founded brands, we’re creating much needed awareness and excitement for these businesses and the women behind them.”

The Birchbox x Female Founder Collective “Stronger Together” box will be available throughout the month of May at birchbox.com.

