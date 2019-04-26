Vote: Which Duchess Meghan Maternity Look Do You Like Best?

Even before she officially became a member of the royal family less than one year ago, Meghan Markle had established herself as an international style star, and that fashionista status has only grown since she announced her pregnancy last fall. With the arrival her and Prince Harry’s first child just around the corner (seriously, it’s any day now!), we’ve decided to take a look back at her fab maternity style.

After expertly concealing her burgeoning baby bump behind a navy blue Givenchy coat at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October, the Duchess of Sussex shared the news that she was expecting and embarked on a super stylish 16-day (!) tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. In the process, she delivered a masterclass in mom-to-be dressing that has continued ever since.

Duchess Meghan’s First Pregnancy Is Shaping Up to Be a Stylish One — See Her Best Maternity Fashion Moments

Perhaps the most surprising element of Duchess Meghan’s maternity style is that it’s hardly involved any maternity pieces at all. While she incorporated a few pregnancy wares from brands like Hatch and H&M Mama, the former Suits actress largely stuck to darling dresses and cool coats from her fave high-fashion houses. And she styled them in keeping with her timeless-meets-trendy taste.

Take, for instance, the boho-chic look she sported in Fiji on October 24, 2018. The mom-to-be paired a pink printed Figue ruffled maxi with lace-up Castaner espadrilles, Karen Walker earrings, a Shaun Leane bracelet and her signature messy bun. The outfit served up all sorts of island vibes, but, rather than stick to any one aesthetic, the Duchess has fun with fashion throughout her pregnancy.

Proof Meghan Markle Is Taking Style Cues From Kate Middleton With Her Monochromatic Outfits: Pics

She was the epitome of glam in a avian-inspired Oscar de la Renta tulle mididress and Aquazurra pumps at the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney on October 26, 2018, and she proved her off-duty style game was just as strong during a trip to Morocco in February. The mom-to-be kept things casual for a visit to the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in her Rag & Bone maternity jeans, striped Equipment sweater, J.Crew field jacket and Stuart Weitzman booties.

All the while, the brunette beauty experimented with some of her boldest looks (maternity and otherwise!) yet during her pregnancy. She arrived in Birkenhead, England, in January rocking a super colorful ensemble, which included an amethyst Babaton by Aritzia frock, scarlet Sentaler wrap coat, crimson Stuart Weitzman pumps and cognac Gabriela Hearst Nina bag.

Meghan Markle’s Best Fashion: The Best Outfits She’s Worn Since Becoming a Royal

Whether she was circling the globe on royal tours or carrying out her duties closer to home, Duchess Meghan’s first pregnancy was a whirlwind (how she managed to do it all in heels we’ll never know!) — and a very fashionable one at that.

The impending arrival of Baby Sussex got Us thinking: From boho chic and black-tie glam to cute and casual and beautifully bold, which of Duchess Meghan’s pregnancy styles did you like best? Tell Us your fave by voting in the poll below and keep an eye out for the results in a upcoming issue of Us Weekly!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!