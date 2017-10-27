100% of Bite's proceeds from the sale of every Mauvember Lipstick go directly to the Movember Foundation @movember. Available @sephoracanada! A post shared by Bite Beauty (@bitebeauty) on Nov 14, 2016 at 5:21pm PST

November is around the corner and with that, Movember. The annual month of not shaving mustaches to raise money for the Movember Foundation, a charity involved in prostate cancer awareness, was once reserved for dudes, but thanks to Bite Beauty that is no longer the case. Hitting Sephora shelves on November 1 is Bite’s much lauded Mauvember lip shade— but this year it is has a twist.

We’ll catch you up. A few days ago, Bite Beauty posted a pre-mixed shot of a multi-colored powders in a glass jar, which they use to blend their incredible lippie hues. Upon careful inspection, it appears that the word, “Mauvember” was written on the glass as well — something that made our hearts flutter. Why? Bite released the perfect mauve (not too pink, not too blue) lipstick last year and the limited edition goody quickly sold out.

And now, it’s been confirmed. Mauvember is coming back, and it’s going to be better than before. This year the shade will be available in the Bite Beauty Multistick and the Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick formula. The multi-stick can be used to create an entire monochromatic look if you apply it to your eyes, lips and cheeks. Or you could grab the liquid lipstick to add a semi-glazed finish on your lips for to add a touch of shine.

The best part: swipe these products on and you’ll be helping to raise funds and awareness about the men’s health issue, all while looking gorgeous. Half of the sale from each Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick and the Multistick (as well as 100% of Bite’s proceeds) will go directly to the Movember Foundation for the month of November.

Both Mauvember products will retail for $24 and will be available at Sephora.

