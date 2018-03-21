Zayn Malik is making changes following the announcement of his break up with Gigi Hadid on March 13. Not only has the former One Direction member gone blond, but he also revealed a rose tattoo on the back of his head. After giving the world a peek last week on his Instagram account, he was snapped with the ink more prominently on display under his newly bleached locks on the set of a music video shoot in Miami on Wednesday, March 21. The open bloom, which is positioned slightly below the middle of his skull, features a stem that snakes down and around his neck.

Of course. this isn’t even close to the star’s first tat — or even the first one on his neck. Malik’s love of skin ink is well-known. In fact, he has ex Gigi’s eyes prominently displayed in the middle of his chest, something fans were quick to point out after the couple broke up.

The singer made a statement about their parting after two years together via Twitter, writing, “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

Malik is hardly the first star to make changes following a split. Who could forget Miranda Lambert going for pink streaks after separating from Blake Shelton in 2015? It’s a time for new beginnings, including for style choices. And while the body art is most likely permanent, the hair color is definitely not. Whether he decides to keep the new look or go back to his natural brunette shade when the dust settles, time will tell.

