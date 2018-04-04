Leighton Meester just made Us do a double-take! The actress and singer stepped out in NYC on Tuesday, April 3, looking like a Jenny Humphrey doppelgänger (a.k.a. Taylor Momsen‘s character from Gossip Girl), not just because of her new platinum blonde hairstyle, but also because of her outfit.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

We’ll jog your memory: while Meester’s character Blair Waldorf dressed like the consummate good girl with bows in her hair (the sweetness stopped there), her protege and sometimes frenemy Jenny Humphrey, a.k.a. Little J, was a bit more good-girl-gone-bad. Think: punk platinum hair, heavy liner and oodles of tartan with edge. Meester obviously got the memo that when one goes white blonde, you gotta mix up your look.

Meghan Markle Wears Inexpensive Catbird Rings Too

The result: along with her new icy strands, Meester styled her new vibe with a chunky knit sweater and blue plaid stovepipe pants that she paired with burgundy chelsea boots. In other words, a more refined and sleek Jenny Humphrey. To accessorize, Meester kept it sleek with rounded Ray-Ban frames (‘90s redux-style), classic thin gold hoops and a studded shoulder bag.

Chrissy Teigen Is Slaying Her Second Pregnancy: See Her Maternity Style

With her balanced outfit and striking hair, Meester has executed the art of a makeover without looking cartoonish and too much — crucial know-how for any of Us who are looking to make the blonde-ambition transformation. Meester isn’t just a style-whiz, she’s a tresses expert too — when she debuted her new look courtesy of Aura at the Nexxus Salon in Manhattan, she explained the treatment she used to protect her bleached strands from damage.

Blonde, brunette — either way, you know you love her.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!