Everyone who loves Meghan Markle‘s style do a little happy dance right now. The soon-to-be-royal wears affordable jewelry. We repeat: you can wear the same ring as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry doesn’t have to give it to you.

Over the months since their engagement, Markle has stunned us all with her taste in delicate baubles. Back in February, the duchess-to-be made an official visit to Edinburgh, Scotland — and we couldn’t help but notice that she was wearing the perfect dainty stacking rings, which remained unidentified until now.

Brooklyn-based indie brand Catbird, loved by fashionistas and Pinterest users everywhere has confirmed that the ring in question is the Catbird Threadbare stacking ring. Best part: the gold bands will only rack you up at $45 a piece. . Dainty is the word when it comes to the former Suits star’s jewelry choices, and that means she can wear a lot of add-ons at once and still look understated. Excuse Us while we take notes.

Need ideas of what to stack with your new favorite slim rings? Markle has also been known to wear a Bar Stack Ring from Zofia Day. Or if you’re more of an earring girl, she’s often spotted wearing Birks Yellow Gold and Opal Stud earrings.

Not into golden jewels? Markle also happens to have exquisite taste in diamonds (not just that diamond, either). She has repeatedly worn stunning Birks Snowflake drop earrings for when she needs to give her outfits something with a little more, glitter, shall we say?

Either way — this soon-to-be-wife to Harry does jewels right.

