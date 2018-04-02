We all remember where we were when Meghan Markle made her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games. And more importantly, we remember what Markle was wearing while she made their #RelationshipGoals debut. One part we can’t stop thinking about were her oh-so-perfect shades: Finlay & Co Percy Sunglasses ($180), which after months of being sold out, are back in stock.

Warning: you better hop on these babies fast. The duchess-to-be’s signature sunnies pretty much instantly sold out when she was first spotted in them. In fact, not only did her classic sunglasses style spark a run on the Finlay & Co site that caused them to sell over $20,000 worth of frames overnight but the brand’s website actually crashed.

Naturally, the round eyed tortoiseshell frames fell easily within Markle’s sleek, contemporary aesthetic. She’s polished with a touch of edge — the cool-girl Royal, if you will. And now they’re back and available for all of us to snap up in hopes of snagging some of that Markle sparkle.

You could wear these sunnies how Meghan styled them, with a crisp white Mischa Nonoo Husband Shirt, a pair of Mother Denim ripped jeans (which also just came back into stock) and an Everlane tote — or you could pair them with a midi frock and look just as sleek. The Percy sunglasses are a timeless shape, so they’re an investment that’s sure to pay off.

And if you’re as obsessed with the soon-to-be-bride’s style, check out her best engagement outfit moments here and bask in the inspo — and then get shopping!

