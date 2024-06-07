Breaking Beauty: Editors Try $4 Mold-Ice Roller 

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty, Crista Lacqua and I (Robyn Merrett), tested a mold-ice roller from Amazon.

Beauty doesn’t have to break the bank, and we’re always on the hunt for budget-friendly alternatives to viral and popular products and tools. We found a $4 mold-ice roller on Amazon, which is drastically different from the $30 to $60 skin gadgets we’ve seen online.

The cool thing about the mold-ice roller is that it comes as an empty silicone case that you can fill with water and freeze. After the water is solid, you can roll the frozen block along the face like you would a jade roller or gua sha stone. Ice rollers are known to reduce puffiness, sooth skin, decrease pore size and improve circulation.

While we loved the roller and its affordable price tag, we suggest making sure the water is completely frozen before use as it tends to drip and spill everywhere if not.

Additionally, the roller is a versatile product, meaning you can fill the casing with other healing liquids like green tea, cucumber water, coconut milk or even oat milk.

(Cucumber is a natural hydrator and is equipped with anti-inflammatory properties.)

If you’ve never used an ice roller before, try rolling in an upward motion along the jawline or under the eye. In addition to skin benefits, the roller can calm migraines and jaw aches.

Crista and I both voted this item an overall slay!

Watch the video above and let Us know what you think in the comments section on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.