Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty: Editors Try Serena Williams’ Wyn Beauty

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty, Crista Lacqua and I (Robyn Merrett), tested Serena Williams’ new cosmetics label, Wyn Beauty.

The brand debuted at Ulta on April 7, offering lipsticks, a mascara, brow products and a skin tint — all packed with skin-enriching ingredients.

“Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world,” Williams, 42, said in a statement, per the Business of Fashion.

While I don’t spend my time whacking tennis balls, I am equally interested in long-lasting formulas — especially when I attend events after long hours in the office. I tried the Featuring You Hydrating Skin Tint in the shade Velocity.

At first, I was worried the shade was a bit too light, but it spread perfectly on my skin like a moisturizer would. The formula was lightweight and the color looked natural while also offering a noticeable glow.

I’ve since rocked the product while at brunch with friends and most recently in London. The tint stayed intact amid the U.K.’s wet and rainy climate.

Crista, meanwhile, tried the Big Vision Lengthening & Defining Tubing Mascara, which retails for $19. “I love this,” she said of the product. “For applying it five times, I see not one clump. You can easily pack this in your bag and reapply if you’re going out. This is a slay.”

To see what else we tried from Wyn Beauty, watch the video above and let Us know what you think in the comments section on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.