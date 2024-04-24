The world of beauty can be confusing.

It’s hard to determine how much heat your hair can take, the best base for makeup or whether or not TikTok’s latest skincare hack is legit. Luckily for you, Us Weekly has come to the rescue. We’ve rounded up your burning beauty questions and got them answered by the best in the business.

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble, who works with a star-studded clientele including Beyoncé, Zendaya, Tyra Banks, Nicki Minaj and more, gave Us the tea on the best — and most comfortable — way to wear your hair under a wig. “Braiding hair is a great way to anchor the hair before applying a wig,” she said. “Just make sure your braids aren’t too tight.” (Kimble is responsible for Zendaya’s fierce bangs moment at the Schiaparelli Spring 2024 Couture show in January 2024.)

When it comes to glam, celebrity makeup artist Mary Wiles — who works with Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Naomi Watts and more — told Us it all starts with a strong primer that “mattifies skin.”

Keep scrolling to learn beauty secrets from the experts:

How often should you wash a wig?

“There are a few variables that would determine how often you need to wash your wig,” says Kimble. “If you’re working out and sleeping in them and also using a lot of product, you’re going to have to wash it more frequently. Generally, if you aren’t using a ton of product on your wig, then you should wash it every 2-3 weeks.”

What’s the best base for makeup?

According to Wiles, the best primer to use is one that’s “not oily, mattifies skin and is smoothing.” One of her favorites is the Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection primer. “Also a primer that minimizes fine lines and keeps makeup in place for hours,” she added.

What’s the maximum amount of heat I should use on my hair?

“For thin, fine, and more fragile color treated or lightened hair I suggest staying around 250 degrees to 300 degrees,” celebrity hairstylist Britteny Ryan told Us. “If you have thicker, coarser, wavier hair then I would keep the heat between 350-400. The maximum I would go is 450 degrees.”

Is a heat protector actually necessary?

“I ALWAYS suggest using a heat protectant before styling your hair,” Ryan, who works with stars including Elle King, Jessica Alba, Paris Hilton and more, said. “Heat protectants will lock in moisture, seal out frizz from forming and will protect against UV and thermal damage.” The hairstylist added, “Remember that you are using a tool on your hair the same temperature you would cook pizza in an oven. Protect your strands with a heat protectant and do not hold your hair tool too long on the hair.”

How should I maintain healthy hair under a wig?

Kimble advises those wearing wigs to get a hot oil treatment before braiding their strands. “I would recommend doing that or a deep conditioning treatment,” she noted.

What’s the best way to keep wigs looking fresh in the summer?

Keep them clean and don’t overuse product!” Kimble told Us.