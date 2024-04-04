Serena Williams may have retired from the game of tennis, but she’s still taking on competitive challenges. The sports star is breaking into the world of cosmetics with Wyn Beauty — a makeup brand that promises to offer products that will allow athletes to serve face amid the most taxing conditions.

“Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the tour, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world,” Williams, 42, said in a statement, per the Business of Fashion.

The line boasts the manta, “Your strength. Your beauty,” and will be available via Ulta Beauty on Sunday, April 7.

Offerings include the Featuring You Hydrating Skin Enhancing Tint, which is a lightweight take on foundation that also doubles as an SPF. The product comes in 36 inclusive shades and is packed with the brand’s Truly Unstoppable HydraComplex formula that assures 72 hours of hydration.

Wyn Beauty also includes lipsticks, glosses, mascara, eyeliners and brow pencils — all encased in lime green packaging, an apparent nod to Williams’ love of tennis.

Williams announced her retirement — after a storied career that includes 23 Grand Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals — in the September 2022 issue of Vogue.

“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” Williams wrote in the essay explaining her decision. “But I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis. Alexis [Ohanian], my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud.”

Williams shared that she made the choice out of her desire to focus on spending time with her family. She and Ohanian — who wed in November 2017 — share daughters Olympia, 6, and Adira, who was born in August 2023.

In addition to prioritizing life as a mom and life, Williams has been busy beefing up her business portfolio. Prior to announcing Wyn Beauty, Williams launched her wellness brand, Will Perform, that sells recovery products like magnesium lotion, pain relief gel and more.