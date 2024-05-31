On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty, Crista Lacqua and I (Robyn Merrett), tested L’Oreal Paris’ Voluminous Mascara in Deep Burgundy.

Color cosmetics are all the rage right now (think pink eyeliner, blue eyeshadow), so we were both excited to try a shade-tinted mascara. In addition to the moody hue, the product — which retails for $9.99 — promises to thicken and lengthen lashes up to “5X their natural thickness,” per the item description.

The mascara is also waterproof and is formulated to resist clumping. What a win, right?

When I applied the mascara to my lashes, I didn’t immediately notice a color as advertised online, and it was much darker than I thought it would be. I will say, however, that the color was light enough to brighten my eyes, and it was clear it wasn’t a black mascara. I think I may have gone wrong by having a little leftover mascara on my lashes, preventing the burgundy color from coming through completely.

I suggest thoroughly cleansing your face and wiping your lashes with a wipe to really allow the product to work. The mascara definitely made my lashes look longer and they didn’t stick together, which is a plus.

Related: Shop the Best Beauty Products of 2024: Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, More Tested b... Cosmetic brands are always dropping new products, but what launches are really worth splurging on? Us Weekly’s beauty team did the testing for you, rounding up the best beauty products of 2024. In January, Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand Rhode dropped its first Pineapple Refresh cleanser. The face wash, which retails for $28, works to cleanse […]

Crista agreed that the shade made her eyes “pop a little bit,” which is especially hard to do with brown eyes. “I like it. This is fun and different — especially if you don’t want to do anything too crazy,” Crista gushed.

We both agreed that this launch is an overall slay!

Watch the video above and let Us know what you think in the comments section on Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.