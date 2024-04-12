On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty, Crista Lacqua and I (Robyn Merrett), tested Tower 28’s SOS LipSoftie Hydrating Lip Treatment.

If you’re like Us, you’ve probably suffered from dry, cracked skin amid the changing seasons. Now that we’re in spring and summer is around the corner, it’s important to treat your lips with care.

2024 has been all about pout with products like gloss, oils and masks dominating the market — so we were especially excited to learn about Tower 28’s new offering.

The SOS LipSoftie Hydrating Lip Treatment promises to deliver intense hydration — especially for chapped lips. It’s packed with shea butter, jojoba oil and lysine — which prevents dryness and helps to smooth and soften lips. It retails for $16.

Crista is “such a fan” of the brand because it’s “completely clean” and female-founded and includes other skincare essentials like toners, tinted SPF and mascara. She also praised the tube packaging because it allows her to use with ease.

I was equally impressed as the product felt thick (in a good way) and offered immediate moisture. There was no taste or smell in the SOS Vanilla — Clear shade I tried, which reminded me of an old-school chapstick.

Crista applied the treatment in the Blood Orange Vanilla hue, which offered a sheer red-orange glow. “Don’t forget, you can use this as an overnight lip treatment. We love a multipurpose product,” Crista gushed.

We both agreed that this launch is an overall slay!

Watch the video above and let Us know what you think in the comments section on Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.