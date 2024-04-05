As Us Weekly beauty editors, we’re constantly combing through what’s new, trending and worth buying.

These days, finding products that work or meet specific needs can be especially daunting with so much on the market. It’s hard to determine if you should follow a 20-step routine, hop on the collagen trend, try “skin cycling” or take advice from TikTok – but fret not. Crista Lacqua and I (Robyn Merrett) are happy to do the work for you.

Say hello to our new show, Breaking Beauty — where we will be testing the latest launches so you don’t have to. We’ll tell you if something is worth the hype or price.

In the video above, we reviewed Refy’s Lash Sculpt Lengthen and Lift Mascara, which promises to separate lashes with a unique, curved, comb-like applicator. If you’re tired of sticky, clunky lashes — Refy may be a good fit for you. It gave Us both a light and natural feel and comes with a $26 price tag. Crista gushed that she didn’t even need to grab a spoolie to remove excess “clumps.”

We voted slay, but take a look at our full analysis in the clip.

We’re not the only ones who like Refy. Reviewers on Sephora said the product “holds a curl,” “doesn’t fall onto your under eye” and lasts all day.

Refy was founded in 2020 by influencers Jess Hunt and entrepreneur Jenna Meek. The brand is vegan and cruelty-free and has sold more than 2.5 million products since its debut.

Stay tuned for more episodes of Us Weekly’s Breaking Beauty and let Us know what you want to see next in the comments section on Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.