Britney Spears is officially back and better than ever! The pop princess is living her best life, flaunting her toned tummy in bikini pics and killing her Las Vegas residency all while raising her adorable boys, but now it looks like the star is about ready to reveal her biggest project in quite some time. If rumors are to be believed the “Oops I Did It Again” singer will be revealed as the new face of luxury brand Kenzo next week.

Brit first teased a “secret project” back in November 2017, tweeting a picture of herself with iconic fashion photographer Peter Lindberghon onset. In the background of the photo, there is a sign with Japanese writing that has been translated to say “a part of me” or perhaps “a piece of me,” according to reports. While it was hard to tell at the time, it now appears as though the singer was shooting something for lux fashion and beauty house.

While the Asian-inspired French brand hasn’t had an official face in a while, actress and dancer Margaret Qualley starred in the Spike Jonze-directed commercial for the label’s first fragrance in 2016. The avant-garde dance video has been back in the news lately because some believe Taylor Swift’s latest music video for her hit “Delicate” is an imitation of the concept.

For its part, the brand, which designed a hugely successful fast fashion collection for H&M in 2016, teased on Twitter that it will be debuting a new campaign on Tuesday, March 20.

If Spears is in fact going to be debuted as the face, it’ll certainly be an interesting direction for both the fashion house and the pop star. Aside from red carpet appearances, we’ve never really seen Brit take a high-fashion turn, but we have no doubt she’ll handle it like a pro. After all, she’s Britney, b*tch!

