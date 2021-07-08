Britney Spears, Jamie Foxx Venting About Zara’s Line Is Beyond Relatable

Just like Us! Whether you’re on the hunt for a super cute crop top or need a great pair of leather pants, Zara is the place to go. The downside? The line is long. Like, really really long.

But, we recently learned that Jamie Foxx and Britney Spears share the experience of waiting to be checked out at Zara. And it’s quite possibly the most relatable thing ever.

Last month, a caftan-clad Foxx, 53, took to Instagram to share a video of a workout routine he likes to do around the register when shopping at the retailer.

“I wore this to work because I had it on all night last night,” the comedian explained. “I was at The Grove last night with this on — very sure of myself.”

The Django Unchained actor went on to say that he took a trip to Zara during his shopping excursion, noting that he “didn’t buy nothing though.”

“I just did lunges,” he said, showing off his form. “I just came through that b—tch like this right past the mother f—king cash register. Like, I don’t need yo sh—t.”

While fans reacted to the hysterical clip at the time, it didn’t catch Spears’ eye until Wednesday, June 7. And she loved it so much, she reposted it to her Instagram page.

She captioned her post: “Sorry but @zara is where I do a lot of my shopping and I saw this the day I got back from the mall !!! I swear to God all I want to do every time I go in there is run 🏃‍♀️ around the cash register waiting in line … so OF COURSE @iamjamiefoxx feels the same way with his lunges🙄🙄🙄🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️😂😂😂!!!!! PS holy crap he’s funny.”

The caption was met with a range of emotions, from people obsessing over the fact the the “Circus” singer shops at Zara to being shocked that she actually waits in any kind of line at all.

One person question, “They make the Queen of Pop wait in line?! The audacity!!!!” Someone else said, “I would walk across hot coals for you to cut me in line at Zara.”

Others pointed out that knowing that Spears – and apparently Foxx — frequent the store is going to result in a bit of buzz for the brand. A follower wrote, @zara’s stock right now 📈.” Another person chimed in, “Zara getting more rich in 3…2…1…”

Spears has proved to be a major fashionista in recent weeks, sharing a handful of Instagram Reels that feature her outfit changes.

Earlier this month, she modeled a series of different bikinis during her Hawaii vacation with boyfriend Sam Asghari.