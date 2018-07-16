Baby, she’s hitting us one more time. Britney Spears is back and adding another fragrance to her empire. The twist this time around: the latest launch is unisex.

Spears kicked off Monday in the mega-pop-star kinda way by dropping the video teaser for My Prerogative, her latest scent named after her remake of the classic Bobby Brown tune. And much like that song the pop star made sure her new scent will work equally well for men and women. Spears very cleverly made the caption of her Instagram vid, “Prerogative. A fragrance for all. 📹 #MyPrerogative.”

As for the details of the fragrance, we know from the short clip that it comes in a utilitarian maroon bottle — perfect for the vanity across all gender identities. In the teaser vid, Spears dances in PVC lingerie amongst flashes of screens (reminiscent of the iconic music video for her single of the same name). Unfortunately, the snapshot video doesn’t shed any light on the key notes of the spritz — but if the imagery is to be believed, it’s definitely not going to scrimp on the sexy.

The pop princess has been in the perfume business since 2004 with Curious, settling records with the largest fragrance debut in history, making $12 million dollars after its launch. From there, Spears went on to release 21 fragrances in total, with My Prerogative being her 22nd — and her first fragrance that has been marketed towards men too.

That’s all that’s been confirmed, but knowing Britney, she’ll be sure to make her next launch take a splash!

