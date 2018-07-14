Kris Brock and Laura Vassar — a couple in both romance and profession — are the brains behind Brock Collection, the latest brand to take Hollywood by storm. The husband-wife duo have said they aimed to “create luxury pieces you can live in,” and celebs can’t get enough! The line consists of effortlessly romantic dresses and separates that are equal parts polished and laid-back California-cool.

The versatile styles work just as well on or off the red carpet, like Sarah Paulson’s off-the-shoulder cotton frock or Zoe Saldana’s floral-print silk jacquard midi. See how more leading ladies including Jennifer Lawrence, Gabrielle Union and Margot Robbie wear the covetable collection below!