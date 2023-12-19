Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Forget your black and gray blazers — Brooke Shields just made the best case for brown.

The supermodel was spotted in the Big Apple on Saturday, December 16, walking her adorable black-and-white puppy, Tuzi. She wore a simple black top tucked into distressed blue jeans, rocking her oversized glasses and a pair of black boots.

She topped the outfit off with a patterned brown blazer, giving the entire look a sleek yet effortlessly elegant vibe. It was a look we needed to recreate, stat!

Get the Ebossy Notched Lapel Boyfriend Blazer for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Ebossy blazer caught our attention due to its $1,000+ reviews and Amazon’s Choice badge — and its look, of course! The outerwear shares numerous similar features with Shields’ jacket, from its notched lapels to its plaid print. The Mocha colorway caught our attention first, but X-Brown is an amazing pick too!

This lined blazer comes in sizes XXS-XXL and can be washed in your washing machine. The pieces is offered in eight colors total, and is a great dress-up, dress-down option to keep in your closet. Wear it more casually like Shields or doll it up with a blouse, slacks and loafers or heels. We’d love to see it over a mini dress too!

Want to see some other options? See what else we spotted on our search below!

