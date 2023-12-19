Your account
Stylish

Brooke Shields Wears a Chic Brown Blazer While Walking Her Dog — Get the Look

By
Brooke Shields in NYC on December 16, 2023.
Brooke Shields in NYC on December 16, 2023.Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Forget your black and gray blazers — Brooke Shields just made the best case for brown.

The supermodel was spotted in the Big Apple on Saturday, December 16, walking her adorable black-and-white puppy, Tuzi. She wore a simple black top tucked into distressed blue jeans, rocking her oversized glasses and a pair of black boots.

She topped the outfit off with a patterned brown blazer, giving the entire look a sleek yet effortlessly elegant vibe. It was a look we needed to recreate, stat!

Brooke Shields in NYC on December 16, 2023.
Brooke Shields in NYC on December 16, 2023. Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Get the Ebossy Notched Lapel Boyfriend Blazer for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Ebossy blazer caught our attention due to its $1,000+ reviews and Amazon’s Choice badge — and its look, of course! The outerwear shares numerous similar features with Shields’ jacket, from its notched lapels to its plaid print. The Mocha colorway caught our attention first, but X-Brown is an amazing pick too!

Cashmere Cardigan

Deal of the Day

This May Be the Best Sweater Deal You'll See Today View Deal

This lined blazer comes in sizes XXS-XXL and can be washed in your washing machine. The pieces is offered in eight colors total, and is a great dress-up, dress-down option to keep in your closet. Wear it more casually like Shields or doll it up with a blouse, slacks and loafers or heels. We’d love to see it over a mini dress too!

ebossy Women's Notch Lapel 2 Button Boyfriend Blazer Suit Houndstooth Plaid Jacket Coat (Medium, Mocha)
ebossy

Ebossy Notched Lapel Boyfriend Blazer

$44
Want to see some other options? See what else we spotted on our search below!

Shop more brown blazers we love:

MINTLIMIT Women's Double Breasted Boyfriend Blazers Plaid Blazer Notched Lapel Long Sleeve Jackets Coat with Pockets (Brown, Size M)
MINTLIMIT

MintLimit Plaid Blazer

$36
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer, Coffee Bean, Small
The Drop
You save: 31%

The Drop Blake Long Blazer

$52$75
CRAZY GRID Women Work Casual Blazer Jacket Professional Business Blazer with Lined Ladies Buttons Long Sleeve Trendy Suit Jacket S Brown Plaid
CRAZY GRID

Crazy Grid Blazer

$49
