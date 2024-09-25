Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is taking fashion inspiration from his parents’ lookbook.
Brooklyn, 25, stepped out in a leather look while attending the Courrèges fashion show with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham during Paris Fashion Week, reminding Us of an iconic outfit David Beckham wore with Victoria Beckham in 1999.
For the couple’s Wednesday, September 25, outing, Brooklyn wore a black leather Courrèges jacket featuring a structured collar and a zipper on his chest. He teamed the look with a white T-shirt, straight leather pants and black boots. Nicola, 29, for her part, rocked an all-white outfit that Posh Spice would approve of.
Her look included a Courrèges bodysuit featuring an invisible neckline and sheer open back and a white front. Nicola elevated her outfit with white flared pants complete with buttons at her hips and platform peep-toe heels. She accessorized with an ivory leather purse, a dainty gold bracelet and silver earrings.
For glam, Nicola sported a full beat including rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, pink lips and filled-in eyebrows. Her brunette hair was slicked back into a ponytail.
David, 49, previously wore an extremely similar Gucci look at a Versace store opening party in June 1999. At the time, he sported a biker jacket, a white tee and fitted leather pants.
Victoria, 50, matched her husband in a form-fitting Gucci leather jacket, a plunging white top and sleek pants.
In October 2022, Victoria opened up about her getup while chatting with Anne Hathaway and Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.
“It haunts me,” she said. “It does haunt me, but I love it.” Victoria went on to explain how “hot” the outfit was.
“We were wearing Gucci [and] it was a Versace dinner, which is inappropriate in itself. We really thought about it and there was a naïveté to it that was just so sweet,” she noted, giving the outfit a bit of redemption.