Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Star Style

Brooklyn Beckham Channels David Beckham’s 1999 Leather Outfit During Paris Fashion Week

By
Brooklyn Beckham Is Nearly Identical to David Beckham in Leather Look
Brooklyn Beckham, David and Victoria Beckham Claudio Lavenia;Dave Hogan/Getty Images(2)

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is taking fashion inspiration from his parents’ lookbook.

Brooklyn, 25, stepped out in a leather look while attending the Courrèges fashion show with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham during Paris Fashion Week, reminding Us of an iconic outfit David Beckham wore with Victoria Beckham in 1999.

For the couple’s Wednesday, September 25, outing, Brooklyn wore a black leather Courrèges jacket featuring a structured collar and a zipper on his chest. He teamed the look with a white T-shirt, straight leather pants and black boots. Nicola, 29, for her part, rocked an all-white outfit that Posh Spice would approve of.

Her look included a Courrèges bodysuit featuring an invisible neckline and sheer open back and a white front. Nicola elevated her outfit with white flared pants complete with buttons at her hips and platform peep-toe heels. She accessorized with an ivory leather purse, a dainty gold bracelet and silver earrings.

For glam, Nicola sported a full beat including rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, pink lips and filled-in eyebrows. Her brunette hair was slicked back into a ponytail.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham couple style gallery

Related: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Coolest Couple Style Moments: Matching Suits and More

David, 49, previously wore an extremely similar Gucci look at a Versace store opening party in June 1999. At the time, he sported a biker jacket, a white tee and fitted leather pants.

Brooklyn Beckham Is Nearly Identical to David Beckham in Leather Look
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Victoria, 50, matched her husband in a form-fitting Gucci leather jacket, a plunging white top and sleek pants.

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Jeans

Deal of the Day

These Amazon-Bestselling Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Are 67% Off Now View Deal

In October 2022, Victoria opened up about her getup while chatting with Anne Hathaway and Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Proof David and Victoria Beckham May Be the Most Stylish Couple Ever

Related: Proof David and Victoria Beckham May Be the Most Stylish Couple Ever

“It haunts me,” she said. “It does haunt me, but I love it.” Victoria went on to explain how “hot” the outfit was.

“We were wearing Gucci [and] it was a Versace dinner, which is inappropriate in itself. We really thought about it and there was a naïveté to it that was just so sweet,” she noted, giving the outfit a bit of redemption.

In this article

Everything We Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Body Bruising Treatment

Brooklyn Beckham
1251225681david_beckham_290x206

David Beckham
Nicola Peltz Declares She's 'Back to My Roots' as She Ditches Blonde Hair for a Brunette Mane

Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.