A vow to remember! Brooklyn Beckham appears to be in the running for husband of the year after the 23-year-old tattooed his wedding vows to wife Nicola Peltz on his arm.

The son of superstars Victoria Beckham and David Beckham showed off the touching tribute to his 27-year-old wife via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 25. Sweet excerpts from the ink read: “Nicola, when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always.”

Another graph said: “Having you in my life is the best thing that has happened to me, as you have made me become the man I am today. I have been looking forward to this day for so long … I promise to be the best partner, best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and most importantly — loved.”

Brooklyn concluded: “I can’t wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the chef has been inked in honor of the actress. He also has a love letter from the Bates Motel star on his back, which he got in January 2021. “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious,” Peltz began in the note. “I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met, and I hope I never go a day without your love.”

Right above the sweet message is an illustration of Peltz’s eyes. Elsewhere on his body, Brooklyn got Peltz’s late grandmother’s name, Gina, tattooed on his arm. “Happy birthday baby x I can not tell you how much I love you,” Beckham said as he showed off the design at the time. “Best birthday gift,” Peltz said of the ink.

The model and the Transformers actress got married at her family’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 9. The lovebirds announced their engagement in July 2020.

Brooklyn and Peltz’s wedding was an A-list affair. In addition to his famous parents, stars including Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Serena Williams were also present. For her big day, Peltz said “I do” in a dress by Valentino, which featured a square neckline with a lace veil. Brooklyn opted for a classic tuxedo by Dior’s Kim Jones.

