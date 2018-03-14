Stars, they’re just like us! We always appreciate how real Busy Philipps keeps things on her Instagram feed, but she took her candidness to new heights on Tuesday, March 13, while doing press for her latest film, I Feel Pretty. Paying homage to her glam squad, the actress first thanked her team in a pic of her sporting an adorable milkmaid braid and pretty-in-pink makeup look. A couple hours later, she followed it up with a snap of her recently washed face — sans makeup — and we love her for it!

Turning the traditional before and after photo on its head, Philipps first praised celeb hairstylist Sarah Potempa, makeup artist Kindra Mann and stylist Karla Welch for getting her ready for her press day. “Thanks to the people making ME feel pretty today @sarahpotempa for my hair, @kmannmakeup for my face and @karlawelchstylist for my beautiful sweater dress,” she captioned the cute pic.

Stars Without Makeup: Pippa Middleton, Brooklyn Decker, Zendaya and More!

Potempa created the ethereal, crown-like braid with face-framing wispies, while Mann gave the mom of two a rosy flush, sparkly eyes and bubblegum pink pout. The oh-so-pretty look played perfectly off of the actress’ poppy red, flower-embellished dress.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2018: Cuts, Hair Color Switches, Bangs, Extensions and More

And while we are used to seeing celebs all glammed up while out and about, Philipps followed up her dolled-up post with one that peeled the curtain back on what really happens after all the lights and cameras disappear. The bare-faced, sweatshirt-clad star looked cozy on the couch in her second pic, as she reminded fans to love themselves as is.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

“Done with press for @ifeelpretty. Face washed. Just cried because Patti Lupone watched my Instagram stories from last night and responded with her own video and she is a QUEEN and I don’t know how to process anything anymore,” she captioned the photos. Her awesome final sentiment: “Also, I feel just as pretty like this.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!